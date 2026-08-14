Funeral arrangements announced for DeKalb County teacher who drowned while rescuing girl

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Derrick Moore, the DeKalb County teacher and coach who drowned while rescuing a young girl trapped in a rip current off Myrtle Beach.

On Aug. 7, Moore noticed a young girl struggling in the ocean. With no lifeguards on duty, he jumped in the water to help, the Myrtle Beach Police Department said. While Moore was able to get her to safety, he was pulled underwater by the rip current and disappeared. His body was discovered washed ashore the next morning.

A public visitation for Moore will be held at 9 a.m. on Aug. 22 at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. His celebration of life will happen an hour afterward at the church, which is located on Woodrow Road in Stonecrest.

The beloved educator will be interred at Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery in Decatur, Illinois.

Remembering the life of Derrick Moore

Derrick Moore was on a trip to Myrtle Beach on the evening of Aug. 7 when he noticed the young girl struggling in the ocean. Police say he drowned after rescuing the girl from a rip current. Facebook

In a statement, the DeKalb County School District said that Moore was known as "Coach" to his students at Rockbridge Elementary School. Before working there, he was a teacher at Jolly Elementary School in the district.

"Throughout his time with DeKalb County School District, Mr. Moore made a meaningful impact on the students, families, colleagues, and communities he served," the district said. "His presence, care, and dedication to education will be deeply missed."

Diijon DaCosta Sr., the parent of one of Moore's students, told CBS News Atlanta that the teacher was usually one of the first people to come to work in the mornings and often one of the last ones to leave.

"We lost an amazing educator, someone who was there to support our scholars," DaCosta said.

Moore graduated from Alabama's Samford University in 2001, where he played football and ran track and field. On Facebook, the college called him a true hero and asked for its community to pray for his family.

Girl recalls Myrtle Beach rip current rescue

Speaking to WFMY, 10-year-old Summer Callum said that she had walked into the ocean to wash the sand off before heading home, but she quickly found herself pulled out into deeper water.

"I was just scared and then my feet couldn't touch the ground," Callum told the new outlet. "The wave just kept going over my head."

She said she saw Moore and other bystanders swim out to reach her. Moore was able to get to her, reaching out his arm so she could grab it. She made it back to the shore on a flotation device, but said she couldn't see where Moore went.

When asked by WFMY what she would tell Moore if she had gotten the chance, her answer was simple.

"I would say thank you," she said. "I really owe my life to you."