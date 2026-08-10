Beloved metro Atlanta coach drowns rescuing girl trapped in Myrtle Beach rip current

A DeKalb County teacher has drowned after officials say he rescued a young girl trapped in a rip current off a South Carolina beach.

Derrick Moore was on a trip to Myrtle Beach on the evening of Aug. 7 when he noticed the young girl struggling in the ocean. The Myrtle Beach Police Department says Moore jumped into the water to help her. Moore was able to get her to safety, but then was pulled underwater by the rip current himself and disappeared.

Moore's body was found washed ashore near 11th Avenue South the next morning. Authorities say the situation happened after lifeguards had gone off duty at the beach.

An investigation into Moore's death remains ongoing. Officials have not shared the condition of the young girl at this time.

In a statement, the DeKalb County School District identified Moore as "a beloved educator" who was known as "Coach" to his students at Rockbridge Elementary School. Before working there, he was a teacher at Jolly Elementary School in the district.

Derrick Moore was on a trip to Myrtle Beach on the evening of Aug. 7 when he noticed the young girl struggling in the ocean. Police say he drowned after rescuing the girl from a rip current. Matthew Wicker / 500px

"Throughout his time with DeKalb County School District, Mr. Moore made a meaningful impact on the students, families, colleagues, and communities he served," the district said. "His presence, care, and dedication to education will be deeply missed."

The district says that it will have counselors and other support personnel available at both Rockbridge Elementary and Jolly Elementary to give students and staff a space to express their feelings and grieve the loss of one of their community members.

"During this difficult time, the DeKalb County School District community will come together with compassion, patience, and understanding to honor Mr. Moore's life and legacy," the school district said. "Our thoughts are with Mr. Moore's family, loved ones, colleagues, students, and everyone whose life was touched by his kindness, dedication, and service to DCSD."

Details about a memorial service or funeral have not been released at this time.