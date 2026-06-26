Deputy shoots, kills armed man while responding to Oconee County home, officials say

An Oconee County deputy shot and killed a man while responding to a report of a suicidal person on Thursday night, authorities say.

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says the incident began around 7:22 p.m., when deputies were told about a reportedly suicidal person at a home off Friar Road.

"The information received indicated that the subject had harmed himself with a knife, was still armed, and was making statements that he intended to further harm himself," the agency wrote on Facebook.

When deputies got to the home, they encountered the man, who officials say was still armed. During the situation, the sheriff's office said the man pointed a weapon at the deputies. At least one deputy fired a shot, hitting the man, who died at the scene.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

Authorities have not released the identity of the man or the deputy who shot him.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case.

The investigation has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.