Deputies arrest suspect in Forsyth County shooting after SWAT situation, manhunt

A fight in Forsyth County ended in a SWAT situation, manhunt, and multiple arrests on Tuesday morning, officials say.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says the situation began shortly after 8:30 a.m. when 911 received calls of shots fired near Kelly Mill Road and the Barrett Downs neighborhood. While deputies were responding to those reports, another person in a home in the area called 911 and said someone had shot into their child's bedroom.

Investigators say they learned the incident happened during a dispute between at least two people at the corner of the 1600 block of Kelly Mill Road and sent out a Shelter in Place request due to the potential danger.

While searching the area, deputies say they learned that someone had fired shots at a car. They recovered a vehicle that had numerous bullet holes at a business at Bethelview Road and Kelly Mill.

According to authorities, they identified Jason Simmons as the suspected gunman and Jason Treadwell as the victim in the case. Treadwell was discovered near Buford Dam Road and Nuckolls Road shortly afterward. He was arrested for outstanding warrants out of Henry County, deputies say.

Search for suspect turns into SWAT situation

The investigation led deputies to a house on Kelly Mill Road. Because law enforcement believed that Simmons may still be in the home, Forsyth SWAT and the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Drone Team responded to the home.

The teams were eventually able to secure the home, finding a firearm believed to have been used in the shooting but not finding Simmons, officials say.

A shooting in Forsyth County led to a SWAT situation and manhunt on Tuesday, authorities say. CBS News Atlanta

The search ended around 2 p.m., when a resident reported to police seeing something move in her backyard. Simmons was eventually tracked down and taken into custody without incident.

"This individual endangered the lives of multiple citizens today. He will answer for his actions in front of a Forsyth County jury. I extend my sincere appreciation to all of the agencies who assisted FCSO today and for their continued dedication and partnership in keeping our communities safe," Sheriff Ron Freeman said. "I am truly proud of the dedication of our FCSO Deputies who were not leaving the scene without this suspect being taken into custody"

Simmons is now charged with aggravated assault, with additional charges likely.