Delta flight departing Atlanta involved in near miss with another Delta plane, FAA call reveals

A Delta Air Lines flight departing Atlanta came dangerously close to an arriving Delta aircraft on Monday evening, prompting an FAA investigation into the incident.

According to Delta and FAA officials, the departure was accelerating down the runway when it crossed in front of an inbound Delta flight that was performing a go-around maneuver.

The arriving plane was forced to circle because a third aircraft was slow to exit a runway below, complicating the situation, according to Delta pilots.

Air traffic control audio captured the tense moments, including a pilot exclaiming, "My goodness," as on-board warning systems sounded in the cockpit.

No injuries were reported, and all flights landed safely. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed it is reviewing the incident and will examine procedures to determine what led to the near miss.

Delta Air Lines said it is cooperating fully with the investigation.

"As safety remains at the core of everything we do, the crew of Delta Flight 1568 performed a go-around during approach into Atlanta due to potential traffic on the runway. During the go-around, the crew maneuvered in accordance with established procedures to maintain separation from other air traffic," Delta said in a statement.