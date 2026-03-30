Delta flight to Atlanta returns to Brazil after engine issue, officials say

More than 270 passengers and 14 crew members on an Atlanta-bound flight were forced to return to São Paulo, Brazil, after the Delta plane they were on experienced mechanical issues Sunday evening.

According to a Delta Air Lines spokesperson, Flight 104 returned to São Paulo/Guarulhos International Airport shortly after takeoff due to a problem with the aircraft's left engine. The pilots landed the plane safely, and passengers were met by Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting crews.

"The safety of our customers and crew is our highest priority. We apologize to our customers for this delay in their travels," the Delta spokesperson said.

The airline said it is working to reaccommodate passengers and get them safely to their final destinations.