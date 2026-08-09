Delta flight from Atlanta to Orlando evacuated on taxiway after fumes reported in cockpit

Nearly 200 passengers were evacuated from a Delta Air Lines flight Saturday after the plane returned to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport following reports of fumes in the flight deck.

Delta Flight 2204 was traveling from Atlanta to Orlando on Aug. 8 with 199 passengers and six crew members aboard, according to the airline. The flight was operating on a Boeing 757.

Shortly after takeoff, the flight crew declared an emergency and returned to Atlanta, Delta said.

First responders met the aircraft on a taxiway, where passengers and crew evacuated using the plane's emergency slides. They were then transported by bus to the terminal.

"The flight crew followed procedures to return to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after reports of fumes in the flight deck," a Delta spokesperson said. "A slide evacuation occurred on a taxiway, and customers are being reaccommodated on a new aircraft."

Delta apologized to passengers for the disruption, adding that "safety is paramount."

The airline said passengers would be placed on another flight to Orlando. The Boeing 757 involved in the incident will be evaluated by Delta maintenance teams.