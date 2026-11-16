Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian says he suspects faulty equipment and human error were behind Friday's nationwide ground stop, but he said he has no information beyond what has already been reported and that questions remain about what went wrong.

Speaking with Fortune's Alyson Shontell at the Fortune 500 Innovation Forum in Detroit on Monday, Bastian said he had spoken with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Bryan Bedford. He said there was no evidence that artificial intelligence or a cyberattack played a role.

The FAA halted departures nationwide for more than four hours Friday. About 12,500 flights were canceled that day, with thousands more canceled Saturday.

In a separate message, Bastian thanked the thousands of Delta employees who worked through the weekend to help travelers reach their destinations. He also praised workers at other airlines and airports.

"To our customers who have been impacted, know that Delta is here for you," Bastian said. "Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to fully recover our operation."

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the problem began during an upgrade from copper to fiber-optic lines at an FAA radio site in El Dorado, Arkansas, according to Fortune. Duffy said a router at a radar site in Amarillo, Texas, then overwhelmed the system. He questioned whether the installation or the router itself was at fault.

Bastian said the system came back online after the routers were taken offline, but it took hours to pinpoint the problem. He estimated the disruption would cost billions of dollars and said it underscored the need to update the nation's air traffic control system.