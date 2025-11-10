Delta Air Lines marks 25 years of annual "Dream Flight" for Black students

For 17-year-old Hayden Lynch, Friday's "Dream Flight" wasn't just a trip — it was the culmination of years of aspiration.

Students from Atlanta get ready to board Delta's 25th "Dream Flight." CBS News Atlanta

A dream takes flight

Inside a buzzing gate room at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Hayden stood among more than 100 students, each wearing the same Delta-blue lanyard and the same look of awe.

"I can't believe this is actually happening," Hayden said, smiling as he clutched his boarding pass.

The "Dream Flight" — a partnership between Delta Air Lines and the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals (OBAP) — gives students across the country a firsthand look at careers in aviation. This year, the milestone 25th flight took them to NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

"When I met my first Black pilot, that's when I realized I could do it too," said Hayden's mentor, Justin Mutawassim, now a Delta captain. "Now, I get to show these students — especially Hayden — that they can follow that same path."

A photo of a Delta Airbus, Amsterdam, The Netherlands on April 19, 2023 Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

From drone to dream

Before takeoff, Hayden's mother, Lyvette Marsh, reflected on how it all began.

"I first realized my son had a passion for aviation when I bought him his first drone," she said. "He learned to fly right away — and he's been focused ever since."

Minutes later, she watched from the terminal as Hayden boarded the aircraft — Delta Flight 2025 — greeted by cheers and applause from airline staff.

Firefighters at Hartsfield-Jackson marked the occasion with a water salute, a symbolic arc of celebration honoring 25 years of "Dream Flights" and the next generation of trailblazers taking off.

Representation at the controls

At the helm of the flight was Captain Dana Nelson, Delta's first Black woman pilot, hired in 2001.

"When I was growing up, I didn't see anyone who looked like me flying planes," Nelson said. "Now, when these students see me, they know it's possible. Representation makes all the difference."

As the Boeing 757 lifted into the clouds, students pressed their faces to the windows — watching Atlanta shrink beneath them and their futures expand above.

A man waits for a Delta Airlines flight at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta on Jan. 7, 2022. Charlie Riedel / AP

Landing among the stars

From the jet bridge in Atlanta to the launch pads of NASA's Kennedy Space Center, the students' journey bridged past and future. Their bus driver, affectionately known as Ms. Bev, pointed out landmarks — including the launch sites where history was made.

At the Space Center, students attended a panel discussion featuring Black aerospace professionals and NASA engineers who shared advice on navigating both airspace and life's turbulence.

"It's amazing — seeing people who've done it and who look like me," Hayden said. "It makes me believe I can do it too."

After lunch, students roamed exhibits of rockets, shuttles, and simulators — imagining the flights they might one day command.

"My dream is to become a Delta pilot one day — and inspire others just like they inspired me," Hayden added.

Students aboard the "Dream Flight," on their way to NASA Space Center. CBS News Atlanta

A legacy that lifts off

For Hayden and thousands before him, "Dream Flight" represents far more than a field trip. It's a launchpad for possibility — a reminder that sometimes the most powerful flight begins with believing you can soar.

Since its inception, Delta's "Dream Flight" has introduced more than 4,000 students to the aviation industry — many of whom are now pilots, engineers, and mentors themselves.

And as this year's flight touched down on Florida's Space Coast, one thing was clear: the future of flight is in very good hands.