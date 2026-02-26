Delta Air Lines Foundation gives $5 million to Georgia Tech for new aerospace building

A $5 million gift from The Delta Air Lines Foundation is helping Georgia Tech soar to new heights in aerospace innovation.

The foundation announced a major commitment to support construction of Georgia Tech's new Aerospace Engineering Building, a project university leaders say will strengthen one of the nation's top-ranked aerospace programs and boost Georgia's role in the future of aviation.

The new facility will become the home of Georgia Tech's Daniel Guggenheim School of Aerospace Engineering, which is ranked No. 1 among public universities and No. 2 overall by U.S. News & World Report. The school enrolls more than 2,300 students and generates $54.5 million in aerospace-related research annually.

Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera called the donation key to maintaining the state's leadership in aerospace.

"I am deeply grateful to The Delta Air Lines Foundation for their support of this new world-class facility," Cabrera said in a statement. "Their help and participation will be key to the development of the talent, research and innovation that will secure our state's position as a global hub for aerospace technology."

Proposed rendering of the new Aerospace Engineering Building. Photo courtesy of Georgia Institute of Technology

The new building is expected to expand research and hands-on learning in advanced aircraft design, propulsion systems, materials, cybersecurity, and autonomous flight systems. It will also support emerging technologies such as hydrogen-powered aircraft and electric vertical takeoff and landing, or eVTOL, vehicles, concepts seen as central to the next generation of cleaner, more efficient flight.

John Laughter, a trustee of The Delta Air Lines Foundation and a Georgia Tech graduate, said the investment reflects the company's focus on education and sustainable aviation.

"This investment will help equip students to explore new ideas, develop more efficient solutions and contribute to a stronger, forward-looking aerospace industry," Laughter said.

Mitchell Walker, chair of the Guggenheim School, said the building will provide modern spaces for research, instruction and collaboration, while helping train the next generation of aerospace engineers.

"This commitment strengthens our ability to deliver a rigorous, hands-on aerospace engineering education," Walker said. "It will also convene leaders in aerospace technology to accelerate our work in sustainable aviation and workforce development."

The project aligns with Georgia Tech's broader fundraising campaign, Transforming Tomorrow, which aims to expand research capabilities and prepare students for careers in high-demand fields.

Delta Air Lines and Georgia Tech have maintained a longstanding partnership focused on research, innovation and workforce development. University leaders say the new investment not only enhances educational opportunities but also supports economic growth across Georgia and the Southeast.