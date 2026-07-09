Delta adds lower-cost fare options for first-class and business-class travelers

Delta Air Lines is expanding its lower-cost Basic fares to include its premium cabins, giving travelers more ways to book Delta First, Delta Premium Select and Delta One.

Delta First Basic became available on select domestic and Latin American routes on Wednesady. Delta Premium Select Basic and Basic Business — the airline's new entry-level fare for Delta One — also became available for purchase on Wednesday, and will begin flying in September on select domestic and long-haul international routes, according to Delta.

"There is no difference in the onboard experience for Basic, Classic and Extra fares," Joe Esposito, Delta's executive vice president and chief commercial officer, said in a statement.

Customers who book Basic fares in premium cabins will receive the same onboard experience as passengers paying higher fares, including lie-flat seats and premium meals on eligible Delta One flights. However, Basic fares come with fewer benefits, including seat assignments after check-in, fewer earned miles, reduced baggage allowances, limited flexibility for changes and cancellations, and no complimentary access to Delta One Lounges or Delta Sky Clubs after Jan. 18, 2027, unless travelers qualify through another eligible benefit.

Delta said the expanded fare options are designed to give customers more choice by allowing them to decide whether onboard amenities or added travel flexibility are more important for their trip.

Availability will vary by route and market, and the new fares can be booked through Delta's website, mobile app and other booking channels.