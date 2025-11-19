DeKalb County weighs major Eastside Aviation Development at PDK Airport

A long-running proposal to expand corporate aviation facilities at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport (PDK) remains on the table as county leaders continue reviewing a multi-year development plan that could reshape a major section of the airfield.

According to the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners' Nov. 18, 2025 agenda, officials are considering a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the Eastside Aviation Development, a large-scale project that would authorize the design, construction, and management of new aviation-related facilities on the east side of PDK.

The development would be carried out under a multi-year lease structure.

A Bombardier Global 7500 business jet is pictured during a presentation of the brand new aircraft from the global business aviation company on March 3, 2022. PIERRE ALBOUY/AFP via Getty Images

Corporate hangar expansion proposed

The agenda notes that the project calls for the creation of corporate aviation hangar space, supporting businesses directly tied to aviation services.

The plan focuses on underused land on PDK's eastside, one of the airport's last remaining areas available for potential growth.

Sky Harbour, LLC is listed as the sole proposer for the project.

Under the proposal, the estimated 50-year total revenue generated by the lease would be $576.6 million, with roughly $211.2 million directed to DeKalb County over the length of the agreement.

A project years in the making

The document shows that county commissioners have deferred action on the airport development multiple times since 2023 as it moved through committee reviews, public meetings and agenda cycles. The most recent update shows the item advancing out of the county's Operations Committee with a recommendation for approval before being deferred again at the Nov. 10, 2025 Board of Commissioners meeting.

The repeated deferrals reflect the scale and complexity of the project, as well as the number of county departments involved in reviewing a decades-long lease agreement tied to aviation infrastructure.

Where the proposal stands now

The agenda does not indicate a final decision but confirms that commissioners are still considering the expansion as part of their ongoing business.

The proposal remains an active item, subject to further discussion, amendments or future votes.

Why this matters

PDK is one of the busiest general aviation airports in the country.

Expanding corporate hangar capacity could shape long-term land use, business aviation activity, and future county revenue tied to the airport's operations.

What happens next

The Eastside Aviation Development will return to the Board of Commissioners for further consideration at a future meeting. No timeline for a final vote is included in the document.