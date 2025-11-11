DeKalb County schools' lawsuit against social media giants moves forward as companies seek dismissal

The DeKalb County School District is one of several school systems nationwide suing major social media companies over what it calls an "unprecedented mental health crisis" among students - a crisis it argues was fueled by platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and YouTube.

Filed as part of a sweeping multidistrict litigation in federal court in California, the complaint accuses the companies of "deliberately designing addictive features to capture and exploit children's attention," a design decision that local districts say has drained school resources, disrupted classrooms, and worsened student anxiety and depression.

The DeKalb County School District says it has spent over $4.3 million trying to remedy the harm, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The lawsuit: Addiction by design

The 325-page master complaint alleges that Meta, Snap, TikTok, and Google used the same behavioral manipulation tactics found in gambling and nicotine products to keep kids online longer, despite knowing the risks to developing brains.

DeKalb County joins other school districts in claiming that the "Defendants' conduct has forced schools to divert resources to mental-health counseling, social-emotional programs, and new classroom technology to combat distraction and addiction."

The district argues the harm goes beyond individual students — disrupting learning, requiring new security measures, and forcing educators to "teach children how to disengage from algorithms rather than engage with lessons."

The defense: "No evidence of causation"

In a recent motion for summary judgment, attorneys for TikTok, Meta, and the other defendants — including Atlanta-based King & Spalding LLP — urged the judge to dismiss DeKalb's claims.

They argue the school system "lacks competent evidence" that social-media use directly caused the harms alleged and say DeKalb's proposed 15-year "strategic plan" to address youth mental health is "not a cognizable remedy under Georgia law."

According to the filing, the companies contend DeKalb cannot prove that its increased counseling costs, property damage, or staff time were caused by the platforms — rather than by broader social or behavioral factors .

The motion also challenges the district's failure-to-warn claim, arguing that social media companies owe no direct duty to warn schools about platform risks, and that much of the alleged harm stems from "third-party acts or protected publishing activities."

The broader context

The litigation mirrors earlier public-health battles with the tobacco and opioid industries, seeking to hold major corporations accountable for societal costs.

But this case focuses on digital harm, claiming that algorithms and push notifications have reshaped how children think, learn, and connect.

The lawsuit cites national data showing spikes in adolescent anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation, and echoes warnings from the U.S. Surgeon General calling for stronger regulation of youth social-media use.

The local stakes

In DeKalb County, educators and parents say the issue is tangible.

The district has invested heavily in social-emotional learning programs, school-based therapy, and digital safety training.

School leaders argue that while social media has educational uses, its influence has blurred the lines between learning and distraction — making it harder to retain teachers and keep students engaged.

As the case proceeds, experts say the outcome could set a national precedent for how much responsibility tech companies bear for mental-health and disciplinary costs shouldered by local schools.

What's next

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who is overseeing the nationwide multidistrict litigation in the Northern District of California, is expected to rule on the defense motions early next year.

If the case survives, it could move into discovery and trial, opening a deeper debate over how far communities can go in holding Silicon Valley accountable for the social consequences of its platforms.

Editor's note

This story will continue to be updated as rulings come down in DeKalb County School District v. Meta Platforms, Inc., et al.