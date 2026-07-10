DeKalb County rape suspect arrested after hours-long standoff at Atlanta home, deputies say

A man wanted on a rape charge is in custody after an hours-long SWAT standoff at an Atlanta home, police say.

The standoff happened on Thursday afternoon at a home on Brownlee Road.

Investigators say the standoff ended when officers arrested 50-year-old Deacon Tyrone Hopkinsbey.

The Atlanta man was wanted on a warrant charging him with raping a woman as she slept in her Stone Mountain home on May 26, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities have not shared any other details about the standoff or what led them to identify Hopkinsbey as a suspect in the Stone Mountain case.

Hopkinsbey is currently in custody without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.