DeKalb County Police seek public's help after deadly hit-and-run on I-85

The DeKalb County Police Department is urging the public to come forward with information following a deadly hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 24-year-old woman earlier this month.

The incident occurred around 7:37 p.m. on Feb. 3, when officers responded to reports of a person struck by a vehicle on I-85 Northbound, near Chamblee Tucker Road.

According to investigators, Karizma Love was driving a black Chevy Cruze when she collided with the wall along the right shoulder of the highway.

After exiting her vehicle and moving toward the HOV lane, Love was struck by multiple vehicles. She died at the scene from her injuries.

Police believe that several vehicles may have been involved and are now seeking to identify the drivers. Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the crash or has information to come forward.

Additionally, drivers who traveled on I-85 Northbound near Chamblee Tucker Road that evening and have unexplained damage to their vehicles are encouraged to contact police, as any detail could be crucial to the investigation.

"Any little detail can help this woman's family get some peace," the department said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Traffic Specialist Unit at 770-724-7610.