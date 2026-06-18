DeKalb County police searching for persons of interest in 2024 nightclub murder investigation

DeKalb County police are asking the public for help identifying three persons of interest who could be key to solving a 2024 murder case.

Investigators believe the men may have seen or heard something that might help police track down whoever shot and killed 30-year-old Xavia McClary.

Authorities say the shooting happened shortly before 5:45 a.m. on March 24, 2024, at the Plush Club on the 2900 block of S. Rainbow Drive.

When officers got to the scene, they found McClary shot multiple times. He died at the scene.

A witness who was friends with the victim told investigators that McClary had stepped in when the suspected gunman made unwanted advances toward her. When the argument escalated, the gunman shot McClary and fled the scene.

In a press conference on Thursday, officials with the DeKalb County Police Department said they are looking for Jaquante Shepherd, who they say was working as a doorman or security guard that night at the club and may have more information.

Investigators also shared photos of three unidentified men who are believed to be at the club at the time of the shooting, as well as the vehicle they are believed to have been driving, described as a beige Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban with black rims and aftermarket exhaust.

DeKalb County police are searching for four men who may have information that could help solve a 2024 deadly nightclub shooting. DeKalb County Police Department

DeKalb County Police Chief Gregory A. Padrick emphasized the four men are currently not suspects and that police want to talk to them so that they can possibly help identify the gunman.

At the press conference, Schontal McClary, the victim's mother, called on the community for any details that could give her and her family some closure.

"We will find someone, and we will never stop looking," she said. "The more help we can get with getting the information out there, the better chance we'll have of catching someone."

If you have any information about the case, call the DeKalb County Police Department's Homicide/Assault Unit at (770) 724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.