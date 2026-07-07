DeKalb County police-involved shooting leaves suspect dead after armed robbery investigation

DeKalb County Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting occurred during an armed robbery investigation on the 3300 block of Rammel Way.

According to police, one adult male was shot by officers and later died from his injuries while being transported to the hospital. No officers or other civilians were hurt in the incident.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to handle the investigation.

Authorities say all further questions should be directed to the GBI as the probe continues.

This investigation remains ongoing. Check back for updates.