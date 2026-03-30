DeKalb County police arrest man as part of crackdown on illegal tire dumping

DeKalb County police say they have made an arrest as part of an effort to shut down illegal tire dumping throughout the county.

Authorities say Joseph Franklin was found driving a U-Haul truck with dozens of used tires inside last week.

According to investigators, the most recent case began on March 23 after police received a complaint that more than 300 tires had been dumped on the property of Temple of Faith Apostolic Church on Glenfair Road.

Officials say the illegal dumping happened overnight on March 21 and March 22 , leaving the church dealing with a "significant financial and environmental burden."

Police say more than 300 tires had been dumped on the property of Temple of Faith Apostolic Church. DeKalb County Police Department

The next day, authorities say officers were flagged down near Glenwood Road and made contact with Franklin and the U-Haul. The investigation led them to discover that more tires had been dumped behind the church.

Franklin was taken into custody and now faces two charges of illegal dumping. The case remains ongoing.

Officials say since the county began its initiative of deploying Flock cameras around the area, 10 people have been arrested on suspicion of illegal tire dumping, including Franklin.

"The work doesn't stop for DeKalb County Police," the police department said in a release. "We will continue investigating to stop people who choose to create problems for others by illegally dumping tires in our neighborhoods."

Authorities are asking anyone with information about illegal dumping to call the police department or to send a tip using the DeKalb County PD app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411.