DeKalb County officials warning restaurants of YouTuber impersonating a health inspector

DeKalb County health officials are warning local restaurants to be on the lookout for a YouTube creator who has pretended to be a health inspector to get access to their kitchens.

Authorities with the DeKalb Public Health say that the man, identified on his YouTube page as "Boku Blackk," has impersonated an inspector in other states and has appeared to target Asian establishments, including at least one on Buford Highway.

One of his videos that has 33,000 views on YouTube has the tags "Atlanta," "Prank," and "Gonewrong." In it, the creator walks into a restaurant, says that his name is "Agent Black with the 30303," and tells a staff member that he was there for a "routine inspection." He then films the kitchen and bathroom and speaks with staff. When the staff asks for a copy of his badge and the report, he tells them that he'd email it to them.

While the video's capture contains a disclaimer that it is "for entertainment and education purposes only," it could violate Georgia law. Officials say anyone impersonating an agent of a public health department or county board of health would be guilty of a misdemeanor.

"Stunts, such as these, erode the trust of food service establishments and the credibility of legitimate Environmental Health Specialists (health inspectors)," DeKalb Public Health said.

The department said legitimate health inspectors will have their photo ID with them, never take any money or free food or drink, and will provide some sort of immediate documentation by email or with a physical copy, such as a copy of the inspection report.