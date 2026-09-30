DeKalb County man sentenced to life for murder of parking service employee over car boot

A DeKalb County man has been sentenced to life for the killing of a parking service employee sent to remove a boot from his brother's car.

On Friday, a jury found 34-year-old Otis Blakes guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

According to prosecutors, the shooting happened on the morning of July 19, 2025, at an apartment complex on the 2300 block of Peachwood Circle in Atlanta.

Officers arrived at the scene around 7 a.m. and found 47-year-old Kirwin Hinds shot in the head. Hinds, an employee of Empire Parking Services, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Hinds had gone to the apartment complex to take off a boot from a vehicle that was illegally parked in a handicap accessible parking space. Footage from a camera that Hinds was wearing showed a man, later identified as Otis Blakes' brother Christopher, yelling at Hinds and pushing him when he asked him for money to remove the boot.

As the altercation continued, officials say Otis Blakes approached the two men and opened fire, hitting Hinds once. Both men remained at the scene and were taken into custody. Christopher Blakes remains charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct.

On Tuesday, a DeKalb County superior court judge sentenced Otis Blakes to life in prison plus five years.