DeKalb County delays vote on pet store sales ban aimed at ending puppy mill supply

A proposed ordinance that would prohibit the retail sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in pet stores has been put on hold while lawmakers ensure the correct version of the legislation moves forward.

"Please don't, please don't support puppy mill dogs. There are so many dogs in shelters that need homes and rescues right now and in foster homes that desperately need a home," said Bethany Hadelman, a volunteer with LifeLine Animal Project in DeKalb County.

Supporters of the proposal said the measure would reduce the demand for animals from commercial breeding facilities, commonly known as puppy mills, while encouraging more people to adopt from shelters and rescue organizations.

"Dogs aren't meant to live in shelters that were meant to. Shelters were built to house dogs until they're reunited with their owners. And it's not that case anymore. and sure, it's terrible to witness," said Hadelman.

While the ordinance was scheduled for a vote on Tuesday, commissioners deferred the proposal until July 14.

Hadelman encouraged people to foster animals. She said there are programs that allow animal lovers to foster on weekends.

DeKalb County will host its Government Academy at Brookhaven City Center on Saturday, where people can learn more about county services, including Animal Services.