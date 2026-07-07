DeKalb County debates ban on retail pet sales: Could a new law help shelter animals? DeKalb County is considering a new ordinance that would ban the retail sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in pet stores—a move supporters say would help stop the flow of animals from puppy mills and encourage more people to adopt from shelters. The commission delayed a key vote, but the debate is far from over. Hear from shelter volunteers and county leaders about why this issue matters, and learn how you can get involved.