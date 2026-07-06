DeKalb County DA's employee shot inside her Lithonia home on Fourth of July

A DeKalb County District Attorney's office employee was shot inside her own home on the Fourth of July when what police believe was celebratory gunfire came through the walls of her Lithonia residence.

DeKalb County Police said its officers responded around 11:36 p.m. to the 7500 block of Clear Creek Drive, where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

The victim has been identified as Lakesha Davis, an employee of the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office, according to a statement from District Attorney Sherry Boston.

"On July 4, one of our dedicated employees, Lakesha Davis, was inside her own home when she was critically injured by what police believe was celebratory gunfire in her Lithonia neighborhood," Boston said.

Photo courtesy of Davis family

Two suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting. Steven Joseph, 34, is charged with aggravated assault and criminal damage in the first degree. Odane Lynch, 42, is charged with reckless conduct and discharging a firearm near a public highway or street, according to DeKalb County Police.

Boston said she has formally requested that an outside prosecutor be assigned to handle the case, citing a conflict of interest given that the victim works in her office.

"Today I sent the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia a formal request asking them to assign a conflict prosecutor to take over the case, which is the appropriate course of action under these circumstances," Boston said.

Boston added that she has personally met with Davis and her family to offer support. The family is asking for privacy as Davis recovers.

The preliminary investigation suggests Davis was struck while inside her home after the suspects fired gunshots from outside that pierced through the walls of her residence, according to DeKalb County Police.