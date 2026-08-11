DeKalb County begins replacing 3,100 feet of aging water pipes; construction to affect seven roads through November

Drivers in parts of DeKalb County should prepare for construction noise and traffic delays as crews begin replacing aging water pipes.

The Winters Chapel Water Main Replacement Project began Monday, Aug. 10, according to DeKalb County officials. Crews will replace about 3,100 feet of pipeline as part of the county's ongoing work to improve its water system.

Construction will affect Winters Chapel Road, Sumac Drive, Charmant Place, Jones Mill Road, Peeler Road, Sanlee Lane and Ridgelock Court.

Crews are scheduled to work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays. The county said people in the area should expect more noise and traffic during those hours.

The project is expected to continue through November, weather permitting.