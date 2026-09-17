DeKalb County adds two more early voting sites in Stone Mountain and Tucker

DeKalb County voters will have two more places to cast ballots during the final week of early voting.

The county is expanding from 20 to 22 early voting locations after continued planning and an August meeting focused on voter access, according to DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections.

The two new sites are: Living Grace Lutheran Church in Tucker and the Wade Walker Park Family YMCA, in Stone Mountain

Unlike the county's other early voting sites, the two additions will operate only during the final week. They will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, through Friday, Oct. 30.

"Expanding to 22 Early Voting locations reflects our commitment to listening to the community and making the voting process as accessible and convenient as possible," DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections Director Keisha L. Smith said.

Early voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 13, and ends Friday, Oct. 30. Most locations will follow this schedule:

Weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturdays, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays, Oct. 18 and Oct. 25, from noon to 6 p.m.

Six early voting locations will also have absentee ballot drop boxes inside: Berean Christian Church, Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, the DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections office, Dunwoody Library, Salem-Panola Library and Tucker Library.

Drop boxes will be accessible only inside those locations during voting hours, county officials said.

Voters can confirm their registration, review sample ballots and find the complete list of early voting locations through DeKalb County's election website or by calling 404-298-4020.