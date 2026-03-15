Decatur WWII veteran Joe Safford celebrates 100th birthday with community drive-by celebration

Friends, family and community members gathered in Decatur this weekend to celebrate a milestone few reach: the 100th birthday of World War II veteran Joe Safford.

The celebration, held Saturday at Safford's home, featured a drive-by parade and well-wishers who stopped to honor the centenarian whose life has spanned a century of American history. Organizers said the event was meant to recognize Safford's service, faith and lasting impact on the community.

Safford, a U.S. Army veteran who served during World War II, has long been a respected figure among neighbors and members of Saint Philip AME Church. Community leaders described him as a symbol of resilience and dedication whose life reflects the sacrifices of the "Greatest Generation."

Decatur's own WWII Army veteran Joe Safford remains a beloved fixture in Atlanta's community. CBS News Atlanta

"This is a milestone, a great milestone," said Thomas Powe, a fellow member of the church's Mighty Male Chorus. "He's always been part of the choir and part of our church family. Celebrating him at 100 years old is something special."

During the celebration, supporters waved signs, brought balloons and shared stories about Safford's decades of involvement with the church and community.

Safford himself said he never imagined living to see his 100th birthday.

"Thank God I'm here to see this day," he said. "I never thought about reaching 100 years old."

Born in rural Alabama, Safford recalled growing up near Selma before later traveling the world during his military service.

"I left from New York and sailed almost around the world to Okinawa and back home," he said. "I've seen a lot."

Despite health challenges in recent years, friends say Safford has remained a guiding presence in their church community, known for offering wisdom and encouragement.

"He has always called things to our attention when we needed it," Powe said. "He's quite a gentleman."

Safford also shared the story of how he met his wife, recalling that he offered her a ride while she was walking near the church — a moment that led to a lifetime together.

"We're still riding together," he said with a smile.

Family members said they organized the celebration as a way to show gratitude for a man whose life reflects both service and faith.

Safford said he was surprised by the turnout.

"All I knew was that I had a birthday coming," he said. "I didn't expect this."

For many who attended, the celebration was about honoring living history.

Reaching 100 years old is rare, organizers said, but doing so as a World War II veteran makes Safford's milestone even more meaningful — a reminder of the generation whose sacrifices shaped the freedoms Americans enjoy today.