Decatur WatchFest suspends activities due to approaching severe weather

Decatur WatchFest, the FIFA World Cup watch party event in downtown Decatur, has suspended all activities this afternoon as severe weather threatens the area.

WatchFest, known for its music performances, local food vendors, and family-friendly atmosphere, has drawn hundreds of visitors to Decatur Square over the past month.

The festival team encouraged attendees to seek shelter in MARTA tunnels and Decatur City Hall and pay attention to weather updates from local authorities.

A festival spokesperson confirmed with CBS News Atlanta that today's events are "on hold" at least until lightning and heavy rain subside.

It remains unclear whether activities will resume later in the day, or if the entire event will be canceled.

This news is developing. Check back for updates.