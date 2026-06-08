Decatur unveils new $8 million town square ahead of World Cup events

The City of Decatur cut the ribbon on a new and improved town square Friday. It's an $8 million project city leaders approved to upgrade the popular gathering area for residents.

"The project began as a master planning process. We call it Town Center 2.0," said David Junger, the deputy city manager for the City of Decatur.

Junger said city leaders and members of the community came together to reenvision the space.

"A big part of the transformation project involved the removal of an old gazebo bandstand. It really didn't function in terms of our concerts and our music that we like to support," he explained.

Restrooms were also built at the location.

"We have never had public restrooms up here, and that was big part," Junger said.

The newly upgraded space was designed especially for families with young kids in mind.

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"People come up here to eat dinner, socialize, and now we have a beautiful play area for children," Junger said excitedly.

Some residents said they would've liked to see the square remain the same. They also questioned why the city spent $8 million on these improvement projects. The deputy city manager, during an interview with CBS News Atlanta, provided details regarding the sources of the funding.

"The great thing about the project is that there are no residential tax dollars going to this," Junger said. "It's being purchased by a special-purpose local option sales tax, so it is sales tax dollars being used for this project, and these are improvements that can be enjoyed by all in the community."

Additional improvement projects are ongoing.

"On North McDonough, we are building a new pedestrian plaza, and from the north, you are getting an incredible view of the old historic courthouse and the John Lewis statue, and that speaks to our community as well," Junger said.

Much of the work was planned for completion before the World Cup.

"We have 30 days of concerts and watch parties for the World Cup events," he explained.

Those events begin on Thursday.