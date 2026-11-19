For one DeKalb County business, running a neighborhood restaurant is about much more than what goes on the plate.

Over the past decade, Taste Buddz in Decatur has built a loyal following for its viral pineapple bowls while mentoring high school culinary students and providing free meals to anyone in need.

Known for its blended cuisine layered with Caribbean culture and Southern flair, Taste Buddz is the vision of owner Alana Simpson, who says the neighborhood roots of her restaurant carry deep meaning.

"I grew up not far from here, so this location is a little personal for me," Simpson said.

Inside the kitchen, Simpson and her team fill sky-high, freshly carved pineapple bowls with grilled protein, vegetables, rice, or noodles. The colorful creations have become an Instagram sensation, sparking viral videos and social media food challenges and giving Simpson a chance to share a piece of her Trinidadian heritage — where pineapple is a symbol of hospitality and a staple ingredient across her menu.

"When taste meets presentation, you have something special, and I think that's what's kept us here 10 years," Simpson said.

For three-year regular Anthony Cheers, the bold cooking keeps him coming back, whether he is ordering his current favorite, the seafood shrimp, or the chicken wings he used to get when he ate meat.

"The flavor, I mean, that's pretty much it," Cheers said.

Yet beyond the social media buzz, Simpson's commitment to uplifting others has cemented Taste Buddz as a neighborhood anchor. This marks Simpson's third time opening a restaurant, and she credits early mentorship from other restaurateurs for her success — inspiring her to pay that guidance forward.

Over the last decade, she has hired and mentored more than 20 students from the Columbia High School culinary arts program.

"We decided to start hiring and not only hiring but becoming mentors to some of the kids that are part of that program," Simpson said. "It is important because you're not just hiring people that need a job, but you're hiring somebody with a passion for the job. And so that was very important to me."

That spirit of generosity is also visible right on the restaurant's Give Back Wall. Covered with hanging receipts paid for in advance, the wall allows anyone who cannot afford a hot meal to walk in, pull a ticket, and order food with no questions asked.

The Give Back Wall allows customers to pay for food in advance for anyone who can't afford a hot meal. CBS News Atlanta

"I love this donation wall that we have," said Davisha Edmonds, the newest member of the Taste Buddz team. "You can just come in and eat. We serve everybody."

Customers say the open-door warmth starts at the top, embodied by the restaurant's motto displayed inside: "Be a pineapple, stand tall, wear a crown and be sweet on the inside."

"She's a wonderful lady. She's a great person to the community," Cheers said of Simpson.

Ten years into serving Decatur, Simpson says the formula that keeps Taste Buddz thriving remains simple: good food and genuine connection.

"Taste Buddz is community-based," Simpson said. "You pull up, you're going to see some friendly face, you're going to see a familiar face, and you're going to eat good."