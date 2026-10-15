Decatur man accused of killing ex-girlfriend less than a month after his release on bond, DA says

A Decatur man has been indicted on charges of murder for the alleged killing of his ex-girlfriend.

Authorities say 57-year-old Laharry Ward had a no-contact order as part of a bond agreement from a previous arrest.

According to investigators, DeKalb County officers were called to an apartment complex on Friendly Heights Boulevard on the afternoon of July 21 after receiving reports of an unresponsive person.

At the scene, they found 43-year-old Toyka Biggs lying on her apartment floor. Officials say Biggs had been stabbed and hit in the head multiple times.

The DeKalb County District Attorney's Office said that surveillance video showed Ward at Biggs' apartment close to when she died. He had been arrested on a charge of battery - family violence against Biggs a month earlier and was prohibited from having any contact with her or returning to the apartment, officials said.

Officers arrested Ward on July 29. He has remained in the DeKalb County Jail without bond ever since.

On Tuesday, a grand jury indicted the Decatur man on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and violating a family violence order.