Police investigating decapitated birds found in bags floating on Lake Avondale

Police in Avondale Estates are investigating after officials say a resident found multiple decapitated birds in bags floating in the local lake.

Authorities say they received the call about the disturbing discovery at Lake Avondale around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the police department, the resident noticed two black bags floating in the lake and found inside "food and approximately five decapitated birds."

Officials with DeKalb Animal Control Services said that there was no identifying information on or in the bags. Because the birds and food had not decomposed, it is believed the bags had been dumped in the lake recently.

Police say the decapitated birds were found in bags floating on Lake Avondale on Sunday. City of Avondale Estates

DeKalb Animal Control secured the remains and is holding them in a freezer for now. The investigation into the situation remains ongoing.