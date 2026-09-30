Death investigation underway near exit ramp to I-20 in Conyers, police say

A death investigation is underway near an exit ramp to Interstate 20 in Conyers on Wednesday morning, authorities say.

The Conyers Police Department posted on Facebook that detectives are investigating a death by the exit ramp to the interstate at Highway 138.

At this time, police have shut down the ramp and are asking motorists to use alternate routes to get to the highway.

Authorities have not shared any details about the investigation, including whether they believe that foul play is involved.

The death investigation is taking place close to the exit ramp for Interstate 20 on Highway 138. Conyers Police Department

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Conyers Police Department.