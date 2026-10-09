Dead bat found in Loganville backyard tests positive for rabies, officials say

Health authorities in Gwinnett County are urging residents to use caution after a bat found dead in a Loganville resident's backyard tested positive for rabies.

Officials say the animal was found behind a home on the 700 block of Autumn Meadow Drive on Oct. 6.

The positive rabies case came about a month after another dead bat tested positive for rabies in the county. In that case, the bat was found inside a Snellville home.

Georgia is a rabies-endemic state, which means the virus can be found in wildlife year-round. Officials say that means it's important for residents to make sure their pets are up-to-date on their vaccinations and avoid animals that may be behaving in unusual ways.

The National Association of State Health Veterinarians says all unvaccinated dogs and cats exposed to a rabid animal need to be quarantined for four months and vaccinated one month before being released.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says rabies attacks the central nervous system and is nearly always fatal once symptoms develop. Early symptoms in people can include fever, headache, weakness and general discomfort.

If you have been bitten or scratched by any stray animals or an animal suspected to have rabies, seek medical care immediately and let your provider know about the possible exposure. After that, contact GNR Public Health at (770) 339-4260 and ask for the on-call epidemiologist.

To report any animal behaving in an unusual way, call the Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement Bite Office at 770-339-3200, ext. 5576.