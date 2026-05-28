Data centers, power grid demands take center stage at Georgia energy summit

The Georgia Chamber of Commerce is making history Thursday morning, hosting its first-ever "State of Energy" event at the Coca-Cola headquarters in downtown Atlanta.

The high-profile gathering brings together the state's top business and energy titans to discuss the future of Georgia's power grid. Among the prominent attendees mapping out how the Peach State will fuel its future are the CEOs of Georgia Power, Oglethorpe Power, Gas South, and MEAG Power.

While the summit covers a broad spectrum of energy infrastructure needs, one of the most pressing topics on the table is the rapid expansion of data centers across the state, something that has sparked significant concern among many local residents regarding energy and water consumption.

Ahead of the meeting, Georgia Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Chris Clark addressed concerns,

"They are part of our modern infrastructure," Clark said. "They're part of a national security issue, and they're here because of consumer demand. And so if people don't like them, then let's quit storing our photos online and quit connecting to the internet to do everything."

Clark emphasized that the industry is actively evolving to mitigate its environmental footprint, noting that data centers are "becoming more energy efficient" and increasingly looking into advanced battery storage solutions.

While the Chamber acknowledges the community's worries, the organization represents business owners who view the economic impact of these massive facilities through a different lens. Clark dispelled common misconceptions about the energy requirements of tech giants.

"In Georgia, those data centers pay their own way," Clark explained. "You and I don't pick up the tab for those data centers from an energy standpoint. They have to come in, they have to put their dollars down, they have to pay a higher rate, and if something goes wrong in the grid, they go down, our power stays on."

Rather than draining public resources, Clark argues that the influx of data centers is actually funding much-needed utility overhauls that will provide widespread public benefits.

"In many cases, these data centers are paying for an upgrade in our water systems and in our utility systems. They're going to benefit the entire state on their dime," Clark said. "And so that's how we look at this, but it is a critical part of our infrastructure for the future."

As the State of Energy summit continues Thursday, leaders will look to balance these massive infrastructure investments with the long-term reliability and sustainability of Georgia's power grid.