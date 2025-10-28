Daddy Stroller Social Club helps Atlanta fathers and kids connect through monthly walks

Roughly one in 10 new dads experiences postpartum depression.

It's a reality many men don't talk about, but one crew is breaking that silence. They call themselves the Daddy Stroller Social Club.

The club started in Dallas, and now it's rolling into cities across the country, including Atlanta.

The group turns simple walks into spaces for healing and a whole lot of good energy.

Every month, the Daddy Stroller Social Club meets in Atlanta to walk and bond. CBS News Atlanta

Fatherly bonding, one step at a time

Myer Krah is the Atlanta president of the Daddy Stroller Social Club. Every month, he and the members gather somewhere around metro Atlanta with their kids.

The goal is to build a support system, creating a safe space for dads to show up for themselves and their families.

"Now that we been able to have these places, at least just once a month, we've been seeing other fathers and dads connect and talk, and in between the time," Krah said. "So, it's been good and I recognize it's been a long time coming, but it's here."

The relaxing strolls give the participating fathers time with each other and close bonding time with their kids.

"I spend time with her a lot, but it's good not to have mom with us this time, so I get to run the show a little bit," Dante Williams Jr. said.

Dante Williams Jr. brings his daughter to the Daddy Stroller Social Club. CBS News Atlanta

Member Free Mosley said he takes a lot of pride in raising his daughter, Freedom.

"I grew up without a father. I never met my father until I turned 39 years old. Now I got five beautiful children, so they just motivate me to be that dad I always wanted," Mosley said.

Being a father comes with surprises, but the positive impact from these walks is no surprise.

"Just being around a bunch of like-minded men that are out here changing the narrative, taking care of their kids," Mosley said.

Participants don't have to have a stroller-aged child. You can bring older kids who walk. It's more about the community-building.

You can learn more about the Daddy Stroller Social Club on its Instagram page.