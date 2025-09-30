Cumberland Mall shoplifting ends in high-speed chase through Cobb County traffic, 4 arrested

Four men are facing charges after an alleged shoplifting incident at Cumberland Mall turned into a dangerous chase through rush-hour traffic.

The arrests happened Monday evening after mall security spotted a gray Chevrolet Tahoe linked to a prior shoplifting at Dick's Sporting Goods. Cobb County police said the SUV also had a suspended registration and no insurance.

When officers attempted a traffic stop around 5:30 p.m. on Cumberland Parkway, the driver, identified as Ralph Swinger, 58, of Atlanta, sped off, at times hitting 70 mph in a 35-mph zone. Swinger also drove into oncoming lanes to avoid traffic. Officers ended the pursuit, but a Be On the Look Out alert went out to surrounding agencies.

Smyrna Police later spotted the SUV and tried another stop, but Swinger fled again through heavy traffic on Atlanta Road. A Cobb County officer eventually ended the chase using a PIT maneuver.

Police said a front-seat passenger, Joseph Ogletree, 49, of Atlanta, ran from the vehicle but was caught by a bystander. Officers arrested him along with Swinger and the two other passengers: Derrick Davis, 55, of East Point, and Eddie Jones, 53, of Hiram.

Swinger is charged with felony fleeing, reckless driving, no insurance, suspended registration, and felony shoplifting. Ogletree is charged with felony shoplifting and obstruction, and also had a warrant for shoplifting. Davis is charged with felony shoplifting and also had a warrant for shoplifting. Jones is charged with felony shoplifting.

No injuries were reported.