Critically-acclaimed play "BLKS" brings humor, representation to Atlanta's Out Front Theatre Company

Nearly six years after its world premiere, the critically acclaimed play "BLKS" is opening in Atlanta.

The production is known for its humor as much as its vulgarity, and on Thursday night, the Out Front Theatre Company is raising the curtain on the off-Broadway production.

Actress Taylor Pasqualetti-Campbell says her latest character is the kind of woman you don't always see on stage.

"Octavia, she's a young, Black, queer nerd, if you will. She really enjoys things like Japanese anime, she's very, like, spontaneous," Pasqualetti-Campbell said.

The late playwright Aziza Barnes anchored "BLKS" around Octavia and her two friends. The trio sets out on a wild night in New York after Pasqualetti-Campbell's character has a cancer scare.

"During COVID times, this play was almost like a refuge. Something that made me laugh, something that made me feel at home. It reminded me of my family—just the way the dialogue is. I'm like, 'Oh, I know these girls,'" said Tatyana Mack, who plays Octavia's friend, June.

The cast says one of the best parts of the play is the costumes.

"I have two, but both times, I'm eating, okay? No, not just me, the whole cast. We eat with these costumes. Listen, I'm gonna start the show out with this, because it's a little something, a little cute. It says 'champ' because, you know, God already said I am the champion," Kierra Danielle said.

For Pasqualetti-Campbell, the play's message about people of color is timely.

"At the core of the story is friendship and community, and I think that's something that's really lacking in the world right now. And so because of that, I think it was really important to do this play here, now," she said.

Diverse backgrounds coming together to elevate different voices.

"BLKS" runs from Jan. 29 to Feb. 14. You can learn more about the play and buy tickets here.