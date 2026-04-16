Crime Mob rapper arrested in Atlanta fencing case, police say stolen electronics intercepted

A member of the Atlanta rap group Crime Mob was among two men arrested after police say they uncovered a fencing operation tied to multiple car break-ins and stopped stolen electronics from being shipped overseas.

Alphonce Smith, who performs under the name Cyco Black with the group Crime Mob, and Matthew Phillips were arrested following an investigation by the Atlanta Police Department, according to officials.

Police were called Dec. 14, 2025, to 451 Lee St. SW for reports of thefts from vehicles. Officers found multiple cars had been broken into and electronic devices stolen.

Investigators say they tracked the stolen items to a business on Metropolitan Parkway SW, where the electronics were being prepared for shipment to Hong Kong. Police intercepted the package before it was sent and later executed a search warrant at the location, recovering multiple stolen devices.

Authorities say the investigation linked the recovered items to a broader pattern of vehicle break-ins tied to a suspected fencing operation at the site.

Smith and Phillips were each charged with multiple counts of theft by receiving and a marijuana-related offense and were booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.