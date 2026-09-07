Crews continue battling massive fire, smoke at South Fulton recycling facility

Crews are continuing to battle a large fire that broke out on Sunday at a recycling facility in South Fulton.

South Fulton officials say that the fire on the 5500 block of Mallory Road is under control, but crews remain on the scene, working to contain the massive smoke plume that could be seen from miles away.

South Fulton Fire Marshal Gregory Chambers said the agency first received multiple calls about the blaze around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. According to Chambers, the callers reported hearing explosions and seeing flames and smoke.

The massive plume of smoke from the South Fulton electronics recycling facility could be seen from miles away. Fairburn Fire Department

Chambers said that no one was in the building, which stores electronic equipment and batteries for recycling, at the time the fire started.

The fire sent heavy black smoke into the surrounding area. Officials say that some nearby residents and businesses also had debris fall onto their properties.

Firefighters from nearby areas, including the city of Fairburn, assisted South Fulton crews with tackling the blaze.

In a post on Facebook, the city said that it has not identified any toxic hazard from the smoke plume, but urged residents to avoid coming into contact with it.

"Anyone in the path of the smoke plume should remain indoors, close all windows and doors, and avoid drawing outside air into their home until the smoke has cleared," the city of South Fulton wrote.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.