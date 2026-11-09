Coweta schools test weapons screening, clear bag policy at high school football game

Coweta County Schools piloted new security measures during Friday's football game between East Coweta and Northgate high schools. The school system required attendees to use clear bags for items brought into Garland Shoemake Memorial Stadium and walk through weapons detection systems at the entrances.

The measures come after two incidents within the past two years in which firearms were found during athletic events in the district.

Visitors said passing through the new checkpoints went smoothly.

"I think it's great to protect us because the last county game, we had people showing up with guns and I think it's great that we're able to be safe and come watch our team," one East Coweta High School student said.

"It's kind of worrisome," Gary Baker, an East Coweta High School parent, said. "My kids are out late and I'm at home; you don't know what's going to happen. So I do appreciate that they're doing this. There's a lot of extra security out here tonight."

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Two portable walk-through screening systems were added at the visitor and home gates. The district also tested a clear bag policy with restrictions on bag sizes.

Backpacks were prohibited, and attendees were asked to leave bags that did not meet the requirements in their cars. The pilot effort follows the arrests of six people in August after a fight at another football game at the stadium. A gun was turned in to authorities during that incident.

"It's disappointing that times are getting like that," said Bessie Chunn, an East Coweta High School grandparent.

The weapons detection systems and clear bag policy are not being implemented for day-to-day school operations but may be used at other extracurricular events in the future. Students said the security concerns did not dampen their excitement for the game.

The district said it will refine the new security measures over time. The superintendent will decide whether and when to implement them permanently. Other districts, including Atlanta Public Schools and school systems in Clayton, DeKalb, Gwinnett and Henry counties, already have clear bag policies for school events and sporting venues.