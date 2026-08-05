Coweta County Sheriff's Office employees resign after internal audit of Flock cameras, officials say

Three Coweta County Sheriff's Office employees have resigned after an internal audit of the department's Flock Safety cameras, officials say.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Coweta County Sheriff's Office announced that several of its employees' accounts were flagged during an audit of the system.

According to the sheriff's office, the three employees had meeting with their department heads in which they were asked to resign their employment before the audit process was finished and an internal investigation into their activity began.

The department has not shared any information about the audit or released the names of the employees who resigned.

"The Coweta County Sheriff's Office and its employees are entrusted with access to sensitive law enforcement technology and information. We expect every employee with access to these systems to use them in a manner that is lawful, ethical and in accordance with agency policy," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement. "Protecting the integrity of these systems and maintaining the trust of the community is a responsibility we take very seriously."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has confirmed with CBS News Atlanta that it was requested by the sheriff's office to conduct an investigation into the allegations. The case remains active.

Authorities say they are providing additional training to the license plate camera system's users to ensure that the system is used appropriately.

In recent months, law enforcement agencies across Georgia have announced that audits of the Flock cameras have led to arrests, firings, and investigations. This includes cases involving three Cherokee County sheriff's deputies, five Albany police officers, three Richmond County officers, six Savannah Police Department employees, and a Habersham County deputy.