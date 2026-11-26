A Senoia Italian restaurant is inviting people with nowhere to go, who have to work, or can't afford a meal, to eat for free on Thanksgiving.

Borgo Italia has been hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner for over 10 years.

"It was my mom's choice in 2012. She did it one time because unfortunately she passed in 2013. Since then, we make every effort to make everything something that we can have the opportunity to give back to the community and share with people that are in need," said Alessandro Folchitto.

Borgo Italia is a family-run business, with Folchitto as general manager and his sister as head chef.

"My mom was a section manager for Delta Air Lines Italy in South Europe, for the entire Delta Air Lines. So when she retired, she chose Peachtree City as a location to open an American dream business," said Folchitto.

Borgo Italia is a family-run business, with Alessandro Folchitto as general manager and his sister as head chef. CBS News Atlanta

Part of the family's tradition is giving back. They keep a sign out front welcoming anyone who's in need to come in for a free meal. And then there's the Thanksgiving dinner.

"It's just a way that after an entire year of the community supporting us, we can do is trying to give some back," said Folchitto. "We make a mix between Italian, just because we need to have Italian dishes, and we make American original dishes from turkey to everything else."

The restaurant will open at 5:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving and will stay open until 9 p.m. They are asking people to text them at 770-629-2300 with how many are in their party so they have a general idea of how many to cook for.