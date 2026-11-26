The future of data centers in Coweta County will go to a vote in January.

In October, a group of residents filed a petition with the Coweta County Probate Court for a referendum on data centers, gathering thousands of signatures.

According to county documents, Project Sail is a data center campus on 829.41 acres consisting of nine buildings.

Back in April, the Coweta County Commission voted 3-2 to approve a zoning change for the Project Sail site from rural conservation and industrial to industrial.

"I work in technology. I'm very familiar with the fact that data centers are necessary," said Kristin Wade, who lives near the proposed data center's site. "But it was the way all of this came about and how they rezoned rural conservation land to make it into industrial just because of the proximity to water and power sources. It's frustrating."

Wade is one of several people who helped gather signatures for the referendum filed in court back in October.

Kristin Wade lives near the proposed site of a massive data center campus and helped gather petitions for the referendum. CBS News Atlanta

Probate Judge Carrie Markham issued an order this week and said on Nov. 20 the court had received a written report from the Coweta County director of elections certifying that 11,065 signatures were verified.

That is more than the 10,971, or 10% of registered voters, required by the Georgia Constitution.

Markham also said the petition otherwise met the requirements of the state's Constitution.

According to the ruling, an election is set for Jan. 12, 2027. If passed, the measure would repeal the April rezoning decision and ban data centers and cryptocurrency mining operations throughout Coweta County.

"I'm excited about the possibility of us getting to change what was decided for us," Wade said.

While she supports the measure, Wade said she isn't opposed to data centers.

"I wouldn't say I'd like to see an outright ban. I just think that they need to be in areas that are already zoned industrial," she said. "But if that's what it comes down to, then that's what it comes down to. It's not about a lack of progress in my head. Like I think that data centers are necessary for the future of this country and just in general. But they should be put in areas that are industrial already and not be in rural conservation areas."

The attorney representing Atlas Development, LLC, one of the companies behind Project Sail, filed an objection to the petition, but it was dismissed.

He told CBS News Atlanta that due to the likelihood of litigation, the company could not provide comment at this time.

CBS News Atlanta also reached out to Coweta County about the ruling; they told us:

"The County became aware of this news at the same time as our citizens. Given the unique nature of this situation, we are still assessing its potential implications. We anticipate that legal questions and challenges may arise among the entities involved.

The Elections Department will conduct the Special Election in accordance with state election laws, using normal election equipment and precincts."

CBS Atlanta also reached out to Prologis, another company involved with Project Sail, about the ruling on Wednesday evening. We are waiting to hear back.