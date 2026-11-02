Costumed couple arrested after fight at Georgia Publix self-checkout lanes, sheriff says

A costumed couple has been arrested after getting into an armed altercation in a Georgia Publix checkout line, deputies say.

Officials with the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office say deputies were called on Halloween to the grocery store on Macon Road after someone reported a customer pulling a firearm on another customer.

Investigators say the situation began when Scott Harrison and Kayleigh Welch-Harrison got into an argument with a person in the self-checkout lanes of store.

After the couple checked out, officials say Welch-Harrison turned around and continued the argument. Harrison then allegedly pushed her aside, drew a gun, pointed it at the victim, and then hit them in the neck and face with the firearm.

Both Harrison and Welch-Harrison were detained by an off-duty correctional officer on the scene. The sheriff's office shared photos of the couple, who were wearing matching dinosaur costumes, in custody.

Harrison is charged with aggravated assault, simple battery, reckless conduct, disorderly conduct, and brandishing a firearm. Welch-Harrison is charged with disorderly conduct. They remain in custody at the Muskogee County Jail.

Authorities say the victim was treated for their injuries at the scene.