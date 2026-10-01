Conyers parents charged with murder in 2-year-old daughter's death, police say

Police in Conyers have charged two parents with murder in connection with the death of their 2-year-old daughter in May.

Authorities say on May 3, officers were called to a home in Conyers after receiving a report of an unresponsive child. The girl, identified as 2-year-old Nevaeh Wynn, was rushed to Piedmont Rockdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators say a search warrant of the home led officers to discover used nitrous oxide canisters and an empty container of kratom capsules. Toxicology testing by the DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office eventually led officials to classify the case as a homicide.

Officers arrested Rafael Pedron Wynn, 30, and Kerri Dysart, 28, on Sept. 24, charging the parents each with second-degree murder. Both remain in the Rockdale County Jail without bond, records show.

The investigation into the toddler's death remains ongoing. Officials are asking anyone with information that could help with the case to call the Conyers Police Department.