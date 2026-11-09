Company ordered by court to give back home titles taken from Georgians, partly banned in state

A court order has stopped a company from taking property from dozens of Georgians who state officials say were tricked to transfer ownership of their homes.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said the court order will prohibit Home Saver 911 LLC from enforcing any contracts or collecting payments connected with its services in Georgia.

According to the complaint, the company used high-pressure sales practices to get consumers to signing up for personal loans which actually transferred their title to Home Savers 911 without informing them. More than 70 homeowners were tricked as part of the scheme, officials said.

The court order declared all contracts signed with both Home Savers 911 and Flex Financial 911 were unenforceable and all titles must be given back to their original owners by Nov. 20.

"Owning a home is part of the American dream, and no one should see that dream ripped away by scams and predatory practices," said Carr. "We took action to protect Georgia families, and we won — delivering critical relief to homeowners when they need it most. We will always fight for hardworking Georgians, and we're sending a message that this type of behavior won't be tolerated in our state."

The company is also permanently banned from doing any residential real estate transactions in Georgia.