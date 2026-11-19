Community members are breaking ground on a new football stadium at a DeKalb County high school on Thursday.

Dunwoody High School students like Charlie Survilas have been hearing about discussions to build a home football stadium at the school since they were little.

"It's always been talk that Dunwoody was going to have home playoff games," Survilas said. "But really my eighth-grade year, I really wanted to go to Dunwoody. And one of the main reasons was I heard they're having aspirations to build a stadium."

The high school has played home football games at North DeKalb Stadium in Chamblee. The school currently only has a practice field on campus with about 1,000 seats, but fundraising efforts kicked into high gear in 2025 when alumnus Ryan Seacrest and his family made a large donation to the project.

In addition to that donation, the parents led the "Bring it Home Dunwoody" campaign, which raised more than $1.5 million to finish the project.

"One of my favorite donations or groups is actually the class of 1975, which is the first graduating class of Dunwoody High School, and they came together," said Bryan Jordin, the treasurer of the Dunwoody High School Community Association. "We've had lots of alumni groups, local businesses that have hosted events to make a single donation. So it's been hundreds, if not thousands, of folks that have actually contributed to this."

A render of what the new Dunwoody High School football stadium will look like. Dunwoody High School Community Association

Even elementary school children got involved.

"Those have been some of my favorite donations are from the young kids that, you know, use their greenlight cards to give $20 online, because every little bit of the money helped," said Jenny Rolfes, the committee chair of the Bring It Home Dunwoody campaign. "And everybody is a part of this."

"We're surrounded by a community that's just housed with many elementary schools and our middle school, and to have everybody take part in what we call Wildcat pride," Dunwoody High School principal Tom Bass said, "to be part of the experience is second to none."

Earlier this month, the district approved the project's contract. Over the next several months, 2,000 seats will be added to Dunwoody High School's current practice field, bringing its total capacity to 3,000. Turf will be installed, as well as a ticketing booth, concession stands, restrooms, and improved access and landscaping. Organizers say the total project cost is just over $2.7 million, which is fully funded by the community at no cost to taxpayers.

Survilas says he looks forward to finally having the home-field advantage.

"The community just knows it's going to be at Dunwoody and they could just walk up to the game," Survilas said, "and it's going to feel nice having them around us."

Community members say it's a win for the community on the field in more ways than one.

Seacrest Stadium at Dunwoody High School is set to open in August, just in time for the 2027 football season.