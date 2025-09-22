Amazon facility shooting in Georgia ends with gunman dead after police standoff, Columbus authorities say

A man opened fire Monday morning outside an Amazon facility in Columbus, sparking a brief standoff with police before taking his own life, authorities said.

The Columbus Police Department said officers responded around 4:47 a.m. to reports of an active shooter in the 5800 block of Osceola Court. Police said the man was firing shots at the front of the building when officers arrived.

According to investigators, the situation ended when the gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police did not say whether the man had any connection to the Amazon facility.

No other injuries were reported. The department's Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.

Columbus is located about 110 miles south of Atlanta.

The investigation remains ongoing.