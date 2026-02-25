Columbia High Basketball enters state playoffs under new leadership

As the high school basketball season enters its thrilling second act, all eyes are on Columbia High School, where the start of the state playoffs marks a period of anticipation and transition.

This year, the Eagles are led by new head coach Miguel Johnson, who steps into the spotlight for his inaugural season at the helm.

Johnson, undaunted by the pressure, exudes confidence in his squad's readiness for the challenges ahead. "Man, it's been that way… ready for everybody," Johnson said as the team prepared for their opening playoff matchup. His focus is clear: Columbia is prepared to face whatever the opposition may bring.

The program's foundation was tested last season after the dismissal of Hall of Fame coach Dr. Phillip McCrary, who left an indelible mark with five state championships.

McCrary's departure, following an unauthorized disciplinary incident, put the program under an unusual spotlight and left questions about the team's future direction.

Now, Johnson carries both the pressure and privilege of leading a storied program. Despite the circumstances, he credits McCrary for his mentorship, noting, "We talk—absolutely." Johnson expressed gratitude for the guidance and support that continues even after the leadership transition.

With the playoffs underway, Columbia's players and coaching staff look to prove that the Eagles' competitive spirit remains unbroken.

The coming weeks will reveal if Johnson and his team can rise to the occasion and write a new chapter in Columbia High's basketball legacy.