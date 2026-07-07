College Park's new ARTrail lets visitors experience public art with just a phone and a walk

College Park's new ARTrail is giving residents and visitors an interactive and educational way to explore the city.

The project combines public art with augmented reality technology. Around College Park, nearly murals have signs with QR codes nearby that unlock extra content and information on a smartphone.

The ARTtrail gives people a chance to discover murals, hear directly from artists, and learn stories behind the artwork all from a cellphone.

"It all starts with the QR code on the signs that we have there," Creator Bill Ford said.

Once users scan a code, the artwork comes to life on their screen. Some murals include "hot spots" visitors can tap to hear from the artists and learn about them as well as learn the meaning behind the pieces.

Ford said the goals are to help people experience College Park in a deeper way by connecting them to the people and the messages behind the artwork. The artwork was created by artists who live in College Park, and many of the murals reflect the city's culture, history, neighborhoods, and identity.

One stop along the trail sits at Princeton Avenue and Main Street, where artist John Duke transformed 1,300 feet of brick into colorful public art. Ford said the piece was meant to brighten the area and create a safer, more welcoming space for pedestrians.

"He has always been an advocate of having more walking spaces and safe spaces for pedestrians," Ford said. "It is an example of tactical urbanism, where people want to make a change and instead of waiting through a lot of red tape, they just make things happen."

Another piece along the trail features blue waves painted along the sidewalk. It turned the pavement into a visual lesson about the streams and waterways that run beneath the street. Ford said the location has served as a corridor through the area, dating back to Native American history.

As ARTrail grows, Ford hopes it will continue to elevate local artists and give residents and visitors a fresh way to experience the city.

ARTrail is free to use. Digital copies of the artwork are also available for purchase. The proceeds help support the artists. Soon, ARTrail will be unveiled in East Point.